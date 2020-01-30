After smartphones, Chinese manufacturer Oppo is set to enter the wearables segment in India with the launch of Oppo smartwatch that will be unveiled sometime around the first quarter of 2020. Oppo Vice President Brian Shen has shared the first render image of the Oppo smartwatch that shows a square screen with curved edges and two buttons on the side.

Last year, Shen suggested that Oppo is making a smartwatch while highlighting the benefits of opting for a rectangular dial over a circular dial, saying that a rectangular dial offers better room for viewing content over a circular dial.

Earlier, a tipster on Chinese microblogging site Weibo said that Oppo's smartwatch will come with the ECG (electrocardiogram) monitor-- a feature that was first introduced by Apple Watch Series 4 in the consumer technology market. The tipster had also mentioned that the smartwatch would come with a square design similar to Apple Watch. Since the design part has turned out to be true, we expect the other piece of information to also hold its ground.

Oppo smartwatch resembles the Apple Watch

Oppo's upcoming smartwatch resembles the Apple Watch but instead of one crown and one button, the Chinese manufacturer has opted for two keys with a hole in between for its smartwatch. The hole could be a microphone for calls without needing a smartphone. At the moment, we do not know whether Oppo's smartwatch will have a SIM slot or eSIM functionality. The manufacturer may also choose to stick to Bluetooth in order to keep the price a bit lower.

The tipster doesn't specify any details around the launch of the Oppo smartwatch but the company itself confirmed the launch timing last month at its "Inno Day 2019" conference in Shenzhen. Oppo had announced that it will launch smartwatches alongside smart wireless headphones and 5G customer-provided equipment (CPE) in the first quarter of 2020.

We can expect that Oppo will share some more details around the new smartwatch at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2020 next month. The company may also announce the exact launch date of the Oppo smartwatch at the event.