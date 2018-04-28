The smartwatch industry is widely dominated by Apple as it ships millions of Apple Watch units around the world. But there are other players thriving to be the number one player in this space and LG Electronics is one of them. The South Korean electronics giant has a range of smartwatches in its portfolio, but there's going to be a new addition soon.

According to a report by Android Headlines, LG is expected to announce all-new LG Watch Timepiece that will address one of the biggest pain points of smartwatches. The upcoming smartwatch is expected to be a "hybrid" one, fusing digital and mechanical aspects to form one-of-a-kind wearable.

By combining the best of watch features, LG's hybrid Watch Timepiece will strike an appeal to both analog and digital watch fans. The report further reveals the complete specifications of the unannounced smartwatch, such as its long-lasting battery, Android Wear OS and more.

LG Watch Timepiece is expected to come with a 240mAh battery, which will run 100 hours between charges, giving ample time for its users to go without charging for days. There will be a 1.2-inch display with 360 x 360p resolution screen to display the smart functions such as apps.

Interestingly, the report speaks of a special Watch Mode, which will disable the Wear OS on the watch and turn over the mechanical side of the watch. With this, users can go up to a 100 days on a single charge, which is a nifty feature for those who are always on-the-go.

Other features expected in the LG Watch Timepiece include:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 chipset 4GB storage 769MB RAM IP68 dust and water resistance certification USB-C port Bluetooth 4.2 Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n Measurements: 45.5 x 45.4 x 12.9 mm A 22 mm silicone rubber strap A micro gearbox for "highly precise quartz movement" Stainless steel design Colors: New Aurora Black and Cloud Silver

With all these features onboard, the rumored watch isn't expected to have NFC or GPS onboard. Assuming the report is right, the Watch Timepiece could retail for around $250 and start retailing by June.

Would you be interested in a hybrid smartwatch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.