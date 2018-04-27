South Korean smartphone-maker LG officially announced the Android Oreo release timeline for the company's former flagship phone G6.

The company in press note revealed that the Google's chocolate-milk cookie-flavored software will be rolled out to the LG G6 from April 30 onward. It will be initially made available in the LG's home country South Korea and later in other global regions.

After the LG G6, the company is expected to expand the Android Oreo roll-out to the V20 series in coming weeks.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with numerous improvements over Android Nougat v7.0, including extended battery life achieved by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, faster booting, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (February 2018) and also Google Play Protect, which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

Additionally, it also brings Smart Text Selection to improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

There is also a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

A praiseworthy aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

There's more...

In addition to the usual Android Oreo features, LG has confirmed to bring the company's proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered voice assistant, which was first introduced in recently launched V30s ThinQ. With this, users can perform basic functions such as sending messages, taking selfies, booking cabs and more, all through audio commands.

