It looks like the Red is the new Black this monsoon season in the Indian smartphone market. On Monday we saw OnePlus unveiling the Amber Red OnePlus 6 and now the rival Oppo-owned Realme has released Realme 1 Solar Red with 4GB RAM exclusively on Amazon.

Is Realme 1 Solar Red (with 4GB RAM) worth investing your money?

Yes! Realme 1 is one of the most, if not the best, cost-effective mid-range phones in the market. First up, the color of the device; Realme 1 looks stunning in the Crimson-hued shell with glossy-effect and most importantly it doesn't come with extra costs compared to other shades. It is priced Rs 10,990 and will certainly find traction among the youth and young salaried class.

As far as the specifications are concerned, camera hardware is its trump card. The company is betting big on the front camera, so much so that it has ditched the fingerprint sensor and has made face recognition as its primary security system. It houses feature-rich 8MP sensor and has an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered real selfies technology, which is capable of recognising 296 recognition points based on age, sex, skin color or tone and precisely get all the face information of the owner.

On the back too, it boasts equally impressive 13MP rear camera with LED flash, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), depth effect, which allows device owners to blur the background of a photo while focusing in on an object in the foreground.

It also sports a 6.1-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD display with 403 ppi (pixels per inch) and 18:9 aspect ratio, which is now the industry standard. With such widescreen, users thus guaranteed rich cinematic viewing experience and additionally, its massive 3,410mAh battery will allow users to enjoy watching a full movie if not more without having to charge during the viewing session.

Under-the-hood, the Realme 1 runs latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS backed by powerful 12nm class MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) deca-core with dedicated dual AI cores, 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/ 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB).

Other stipulated features of the Realme 1 include triple-slot tray (SIM 1 + SIM 2 + microSD card), FM Radio, Bluetooth v4.2 and support micro USB port.

Besides Solar Red edition, Realme 1 comes in two other color options—Diamond Black and Silver. They are available in three storage variants—3GB RAM+32GB storage, 4GB RAM +64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage—for Rs 8,990, Rs 10,990 and Rs 13,990.

Realme 1 vs competition:

Oppo Realme 1 is up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Honor 7A, 7C, newly launched Samsung Galaxy On6 and Motorola Moto G6 series, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Oppo Realme.