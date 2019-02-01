Oppo has officially confirmed that it will be launching its first online-exclusive smartphone in India, which mark the beginning of a new series in its extensive portfolio. Oppo K1 has been fuelling the rumour mill for a while now, but it is finally going to arrive in India on February 6 to put an end to all the rumours surrounding the phone.

Oppo K1 is to be positioned as an affordable feature-packed smartphone, following the footsteps of its rivals Xiaomi, Honor and others. The biggest highlight of the handset is its in-display fingerprint scanner to be available at a competitive price point.

Oppo K1's features and specifications aren't a mystery to anyone as the phone was originally launched in China in October last year. But consumers in India are curious about the "incredible price" of Oppo K1. Here's an educated guess.

Oppo K1 comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM options, priced at ¥1,599 (roughly Rs 16,900) and ¥1,799 (around Rs 19,000). It's clear that Oppo K1 will be priced on the same lines as the company has confirmed that it will not exceed Rs 20,000 mark for the K1 pricing.

This is a bold step from Oppo, which is trying to venture into online sales after succeeding in the offline space. To that extent, Oppo has partnered with Flipkart to exclusively sell Oppo K1 in India. The smartphone is likely to go on sale shortly after its launch.

As for the specifications of Oppo K1, the in-display fingerprint scanner is just one of many worthy features. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with dual cameras at the back, combining 16MP and 2MP sensors with LED flash and a 25MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Under the hood, Oppo K1 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 64GB expandable storage, Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2 and a 3,600mAh battery. Borrowing some premium elements for the K1, the upcoming Oppo smartphone features a 3D glass back in Mocha Red and Van Gogh Blue shades to match your bright style.

At its price point, Oppo K1 competes directly against the likes of Xiaomi Poco F1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Mi A2 and others. Are you looking forward to this new smartphone from Oppo? Let us know in the comments section below.