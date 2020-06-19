Oppo has made its presence felt in the smartphone space in India in a big way by consistently failing in the top-5 category. While its phones often charge the headlines, this time tables have turned and one of Oppo's accessories is suddenly the rage in the country. Oppo understands the Indian consumer needs and keeping that in mind, the company launched Enco M31 earphones.

Oppo Enco M31 comes at an attractive price point of Rs 1,999 in India, hitting the sweet spot for both budget shoppers and premium buyers. There are many reasons why this pair of wireless neckband earphones have gained the popularity they have and in this article, we test out their most interesting aspects to see if it's worth spending your money on it.

Design

Oppo Enco M31's flexible neckband design might remind you of OnePlus Bullets. They come with magnetic ends that stick together to disconnect the Bluetooth and save a lot of power. This feature has been quite popular with users and it's nice to see buyers of Enco M31 won't have to compromise on this useful battery-saving feature.

The Enco M31 fits perfectly around the neck without causing any uneasiness even while wearing them for long hours. There's a power button on side of the neckband, which is frankly the ideal spot and the same button also performs functions of play and pause while playing music. There's also volume controls and a microphone along with a USB Type-C charging port.

The design of the Enco M31 doesn't stand out but it also doesn't get in the way of comfort, which is more than what one can ask for in its price range.

Audio performance

Before we dive into the details, it's worth pointing out that the Enco M31 comes with Sony's high-quality LDAC audio technology, which delivers rich and clearer audio quality. On top of that, the Bluetooth earphones are Hi-Res Wireless Audio certified, which slightly boosts the audio performance.

Oppo Enco M31 is a winner when it comes to audio quality, which is detailed and you won't miss a beat. The LDAC audio codec certainly plays a huge role in delivering much better audio as compared to the standard Bluetooth audio codec.

The Enco M31 defy the notion that wireless earphones aren't good for delivering great audio performance. The Enco M31 has a balanced audio output, with clear vocals. The earphones aren't bass-heavy at all, in fact, they find a sweet spot in both highs and lows. If you're accustomed to mids, the overall sound quality is well suited for various genres.

By nailing the audio performance for music lovers looking for a solid pair of earphones on a budget, the Enco M31 also deliver decent audio over the microphone, which we often find it challenging with other wireless earphones. The Enco M31 comes with AI noise reduction tech to reduce background ambient noise for better voice calling experience. The Bluetooth 5.0 tech ensures pairing is as seamless as it can get every time you disconnect the magnet.

Battery life

There are no surprises here. Oppo Enco M31 comes with 88mAh battery and like other Bluetooth headphones in the same price range, this one too can last 10 hours on typical playback. But if you choose LDAC audio, the battery will run out sooner and last about 6 and a half hours. On the plus side, 10 minutes of charge can run the earphones for at least 2 hours. We didn't use the earphones continuously, but on and off when necessary unless binge-watching a series. But the regular usage showed the OnePlus Bullets Z lasted a bit longer than the M31, so if you don't mind charging, it shouldn't bother you.

Verdict

Oppo Enco M31 is a well-rounded pair of earphones, which deliver superb audio quality, the design is practical and the battery won't disappoint you. For anyone on a tight budget looking to explore the wireless audio space, this might be a good start.