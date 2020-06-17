Oppo has officially launched its latest flagships series in India, bringing to consumers a premium range of smartphones. Oppo Find X2 series, comprising of vanilla Find X2 and premium Find X2 Pro, comes with top-of-the-line features such as 65W fast charging, 120Hz displays, Snapdragon 865 chipset and more.

Oppo Find X2 series pricing and availability

Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 12GB and 256GB configuration. The pricing of the Find X2 Pro is yet to be revealed. Oppo has also revealed Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition in India with stunning artwork complimenting the luxury sports car brand's essence. The pricing of the Pro variants hasn't been revealed.

Oppo hasn't revealed the availability details yet, but we'll update the information once announced.

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro are alike. Here's a look at what the vanilla variant has to offer:

Oppo Find X2 features a 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz Ultra Vision display with QHD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 6. The handset sports triple rear cameras, combining 48MP wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, paired with 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, and 13MP telephoto lens, which enables up to 20x digital zoom. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera with night mode algorithm for better selfies.

Under the hood, Oppo Find X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There's a 4,200mAh total capacity battery supported by 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 FlashCharge. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro shares most of the features with the Find X2, such as display, chipset, processor, RAM, and storage. The cameras in the Find X2 Pro are made up of 48MP wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 13MP telephoto lens with up to 60x digital zoom. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera same as on the Find X2.

Another change between the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro is the latter has a slightly bigger battery with 4,260mAh with 65W fast-charging support.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition has the same features as the Find X2 Pro but with a completely overhauled outlook. There's a Lamborghini 3D back finish with a four-layer carbon fiber texture on top. The handset comes with a microfibre leather case with Lamborghini theme, wireless earphones, SuperVOOC 2.0 car charger, 65W adaptor and cable in a specially-designed box.