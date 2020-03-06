Oppo has upped its game in the smartphone race by unveiling its latest smartphone series. It's as if the Chinese smartphone maker has activated NOS in its race against flagship rivals. Oppo Find X2 Pro is the complete flagship package by the company, which is now targeting the big wigs - Samsung and Apple. Whether it will win the race or not is another story, but the approach is pretty strong.

Oppo launched the Find X2 series, consisting of Find X2, Find X2 Pro and Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, on Friday, bringing to consumers a new flagship alternate besides the offerings from Samsung and Apple. The new Find X2 series doesn't compromise on specs and features, packing the phones with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support. But that's just the tip of an iceberg that is the Find X2 Pro - the premium no-compromise flagship from Oppo.

"The launch of OPPO Find X2 series represents OPPO's ability and determination to go high-end. As 2020 marks the worldwide rollout of 5G, we hope to work with global partners to facilitate 5G adoption," Brian Shen, Vice President and President of Global Marketing of OPPO, said in a statement.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro is a lot like its vanilla sibling, the Find X2, but there are some worth upgrades that earn the "Pro" moniker. The Find X2 Pro is priced at EUR 1,199, (roughly Rs 1,67,300), which is in line with flagships offered by the latest iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 models. So what does the Oppo flagship offers at this premium price range?

Oppo Find X2 Pro comes in Black ceramic or Orange vegan leather finishes for a premium exclusive finish. The smartphone packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 100 percent P3 colour gamut. The full-screen curved display has a single punch-hole camera with no visible bezels, except for the slim chin at the bottom.

Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup, which consists of a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 7-piece lens, paired with another 48MP f/2.2 Sony IMX586 sensor with 120-degrees FoV and a 13MP periscope-style telephoto lens. The smartphone offers 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 60x digital zoom. On the front, the smartphone features a 32MP snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 5P lens.

Under the hood, Oppo Find X2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, Adreno 650 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The smartphone packs a 4,260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge support. The smartphone also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and a special X-axis motor for superior haptic feedback.

In addition to 5G, the Find X2 Pro comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. With all these features, the Find X2 Pro is an interesting package.

Oppo Find X2

In case you're interested in the Find X2, there are many similarities. For instance, the Find X2 shares the same display, design and chipset. Both phones run Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1. The camera setup is slightly toned down in the Find X2. The rear camera setup in the Find X2 packs 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor paired with 12MP and 13MP sensors. The front camera remains the same on both phones.

Both phones also share the same chipset and RAM configuration, but the storage on the Find X2 is 256GB. The battery is slightly smaller, weighing at 4,200mAh, but supports the same 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge.