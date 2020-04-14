Watch | Oppo Reno Ace charges 4,000mAh battery in less than 30 minutes Close
OPPO officially launched a new smartphone on Tuesday, OPPO Ace 2, which comes with some interesting set of features right before OnePlus is launching its OnePlus 8 series. The new OPPO flagship comes with 65W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 40W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support in China, which is a strong USP. 

Oppo Ace 2 will be available in three storage variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at 3,999 Chinese Yuan; 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant, priced at 4,399 Chinese Yuan and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant for 4,599 Chinese Yuan. Indian pricing and availability is yet to be revealed by the company. 

The Ace 2 smartphone comes in aurora silver, moon rock grey, and fantasy purple colour variants and will go on sale in China on 20 April.

"The launch of OPPO Ace 2 is to show our love and care towards hardcore players. Ace represents more than just OPPO's gaming vision – rather it's the high-performance device we created together with game players," Brian Shen, Vice President and President of Global Marketing at OPPO said in a statement.

Oppo Ace 2: Features

Oppo Ace 2 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a premium design. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage, without expandable storage.

The rear camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro and depth sensors. There is a 16MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, which as mentioned before comes with 65W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 40W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support, and runs ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. The smartphone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging. 

(With inputs from IANS)