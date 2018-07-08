Oppo has been the hot topic ever since it launched the Find X flagship, which is coming to India on July 12. But that's not all that the self-claimed "selfie expert" has in store for its fans.

Amid all the hype around the Find X, Oppo launched an all new A5 smartphone in China without any fuss. Although the handset had been leaked on TENAA recently, the official debut puts together all the missing pieces to the puzzle.

Here are all the details about the Oppo A5 smartphone:

Oppo A5 is launched as a mid-range smartphone priced at ￥1500 (around Rs 15,500) and it will go on sale from July 13. It comes with some interesting features that make it a worthy choice.

It borrows the diamond-patterned back design from the Realme 1, which gives it a refreshing feel in a dull mid-range segment. In addition, the handset gets a notched display with an impressive battery.

Oppo A5 features a 6.2-inch FullView HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, a 13MP+2MP dual rear-facing camera and an AI-powered 8MP front snapper. Under the hood, it packs a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded via microSD card.

Oppo A5 is powered by a 4,230mAh battery, which for a smartphone of its size and configuration can easily last up to a day and a half. There are standard features onboard as well, including dual SIM card support, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the rest. There are two colour options to choose from, Mirror Blue and Mirror Pink.

There's no word on the phone's availability in India, but it won't be long before Find X's release on July 12. Stay tuned for updates.