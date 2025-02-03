The Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama on Monday as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected all nine notices filed under Rule 267, amid intense sloganeering by the Opposition over the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj.

The Opposition, demanding accountability from the Uttar Pradesh government, staged a walkout in protest.

Dhankhar, in his address to the House, stated, "I have received nine notices under Rule 267. Members may recall my detailed ruling on how such issues should be addressed, given on December 8, 2022, and December 19, 2022. These notices do not conform to the directives imparted."

He then proceeded with Zero Hour discussions.

The rejected notices pertained to the alleged mismanagement of Maha Kumbh and rising instances of disrespect towards the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Following Dhankhar's decision, Opposition MPs resorted to loud protests, demanding a dedicated discussion on the stampede tragedy.

In his remarks, Dhankhar stressed the importance of constructive parliamentary conduct, stating, "Our conduct must be exemplary, our deliberations wise and constructive, and our actions are driven by the welfare of the 1.4 billion citizens who place their faith in us. A vibrant and functional Parliament is the lifeblood of democracy."

Referring to the significance of Maha Kumbh, he said, "The great Maha Kumbh, a resplendent celebration of India's spiritual and cultural essence, offers profound lessons for our journey -- unity in diversity, collective well-being, and an abiding commitment to truth, tolerance, and harmony. As we engage with the global community, let these principles remain the touchstones of our nation, ensuring that the well-being of every citizen remains at the heart of our endeavours."

Following the walkout, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh administration of gross mismanagement.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The stampede happened because of administrative negligence. Eyewitnesses claim that thousands were killed in the chaos."

He further alleged that the families of victims were not being given access to the bodies, no post-mortems were being conducted, and no action had been taken against responsible officials.

"We submitted notices, but they were all rejected," he said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari echoed similar concerns, stating, "We walked out for an hour, but we will return and raise this issue again. We are receiving distress calls from people who are crying because they cannot locate their family members."

He questioned why the official list of the 30 deceased individuals had not been made public and why their photographs were not being released. "Can't we at least pay homage to the departed souls?" he asked.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, stating, "The entire country is concerned about those who have lost their lives. Kumbh has been held for centuries -- it was held before this government, and it will be held after them. Kumbh is a continuous tradition, but governments are temporary. The country demands accountability, and this issue must be discussed in Parliament."

(With inputs from IANS)