The NaMo App Pavilion has become a major centre of attraction among the devotees in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The devotees here are getting virtual selfies clicked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and receiving information about all the important welfare schemes run by the Modi government through the NaMo app.

Every visitor coming to this pavilion is getting the opportunity to become a "Viksit Bharat Ambassador" where they are taking the pledge to realise PM Modi's vision of a Developed India by 2047.

Under this pledge, the people are not only taking up this as a mission upon themselves but are also pledging to appoint at least 10 more people as "Vikas Bharat Ambassadors".

This initiative is not just a digital engagement, but an important step towards building a New India.

For the Maha Kumbh attendees, this is an opportunity to be a part of this historic initiative and take forward the resolve for a developed India.

NaMo App Pavilion Volunteer Arvind Sharma said, "We are volunteers for the Namo App here, and we are providing information to everyone who visits here. Since this is the NaMo App pavilion, people can connect directly with Prime Minister Modi through the app. The pavilion features several AI-based tools, allowing visitors to engage with the platform and access important information directly..."

NaMo App Pavilion Manager Kuldeep Mishra said, "Yes, I am overseeing the NaMo App camp here. The response from people has been very positive. Thousands of visitors are coming to our camp every day. Around 70-80 per cent of the first offer their respects, some even touch feet as a gesture. This comes naturally from the people; no one is forced to do so."

A visitor at the NaMo App Pavilion said, "The NaMo App Pavilion is located in Sector-1 on Triveni Marg. As you enter the pavilion, the first thing you see is a large statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moving further inside, a visual display showcases his life journey right from birth to the present day through a series of photographs..."

Another visitor at the NaMo App Pavilion said, "I have been connected with the Namo App for a long time. The reason is that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, I was inspired by his dedication and hard work. Even while working in my office, I kept a small photo of him (PM Modi) in front of me as a source of motivation to work as diligently as he does..."

