The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has launched Operation SHIELD to contain the current rapid spread of COVID-19 in the national capital. While briefing the press about the stringent drive, the Delhi Chief Minister appealed citizens to cooperate with the authorities as strict measures will be taken to contain the novel coronavirus.

For Operation SHIELD to be set in motion, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has identified 21 most-affected areas or localities of Delhi where an intricate sanitization drive will be conducted.

Kejriwal aims to eradicate coronavirus

In his presser, CM Kejriwal explained Operation SHIELD alphabet by alphabet, informing that the 21 identified areas will be turned into COVID-19 containment zones.

Here's what the Delhi government's plan entails:

All the 21 areas will be sealed after geographical marking. Only the authorized persons will be allowed to step out.

It will be mandatory for each and every person residing in those areas to be under home quarantine which means nobody will be allowed to come out of their houses for any purpose barring the ones in essential services.

The first and second contacts of all the COVID-19 positive persons will be traced and sent in isolation.

The supply of essential commodities will not be impacted in any way. The government will make sure that all the families are provided with sufficient daily items on a regular basis.

Thorough scanning of all the houses and complete sanitization of all the marked areas will be conducted.

Healthcare professionals will carry out door to door health check-up of all those living in the singled out localities.

The list of 21 COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi which will be sealed:

Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar Entire affected street of Gali Number 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar Shahjahanabad society, Plot Number 1, Sector 11, Dwarka Dinpur Village Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti Nizamuddin West (G and D block) B Block, Jhangirpuri House Number 141 to House Number 180, Gali Number 14, Kalyanpuri Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing House Number 5/387 Gali Number 9, Pandav Nagar Vardhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj Gali Number 4, from House Number J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to House Number J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension Gali Number 4, from House Number J- 3/101 to House Number J - 3/107, Krishan Kunj Extension Gali Number 5, A Block (From House Number A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar J, K, L and H Pockets, Dilshad Garden G, H and J Blocks, Old Seemapuri F Block - 70 to 90, Dilshad Colony Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony Bengali Market

A similar operation was launched in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, April 8, by the Yogi Adityanath government under which several COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of the state have been sealed till April 15.

Delhi's coronavirus situation

Delhi has been badly hit by the pandemic as it has as many as 669 COVID-19 positive cases at present, including 21 recoveries and 9 deaths.

As per Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, the national capital witnessed a sharp spike due to the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Nizamuddin as out of the total positive cases, 426 have been linked to the gathering at the Markaz.