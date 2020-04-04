The Delhi Police Crime Branch has registered a case against Maulana Mohammad Saad, head of Nizamuddin Markaz where a religious event by Tablighi Jamaat became the hotspot of coronavirus pandemic.

The Markaz head, who has put himself in quarantine after scores of attendees tested positive, has been summoned by the Delhi Police under Section 91 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure. The police have asked Maulana Saad to furnish several details and documents as part of the investigation.

Saad has been asked to provide details of income tax returns filed by his organisation in the last three years, the number of events organised by the Markaz since 2019, and if any civic agencies like Tehsildar, SDM and health officials visited the Markaz after March 12. The police have also asked the Markaz to provide CCTV footage of the event and to preserve the same till further order.

So far, as many as 1023 of India's nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases have been linked to the religious gathering organised by Tablighi Jamaat in mid-March.

FIR against Maulana Saad under The Epidemic Diseases Act

Maulana Saad and other members of Jamaat are accused of defying the lockdown and social distancing calls and an FIR was registered against them under Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act for organising a congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

Nationals from several countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Kyrgyzstan, had come for the event held at Tabligh Markaz at Banglewali Mosque in Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

It is being alleged that the Maulana Saad's organisation didn't seek police permission to hold the event, neither police took note of the event as a police station is located a few steps away.

26 questions asked by Delhi Police to Maulana Saad: