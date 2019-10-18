Director Sai Kiran Adivi's Telugu movie Operation Gold Fish starring Aadi, Nithya Naresh, Sasha Chhetri, Karthik Raju and Parvateesam, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Operation Gold Fish is an action thriller film and director Sai Kiran Adivi has written the script and dialogues for the flick, which has been produced by Vinayakudu Talkies and U&I Entertainments. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.07 hours.

Operation Gold Fish story: The movie is inspired by true events of mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1980s. Set against the backdrop of civil unrest in Kashmir valley, the film follows a group of commandos on a mission to find and eliminate a mysterious terrorist mastermind called Gold Fish.

Performance: Aadi has delivered a convincing performance, which is one of the highlights of Operation Gold Fish. As Ghazi Baba, Abburi Ravi steals the show with his brilliant acting. Sasha Chettri, Nithya Naresh, Karthik Raju, Parvateesam, Krishnudu, Manoj Nandam and Anish Kuruvilla have done justice to their respective roles, says the audience.

Technical: Operation Gold Fish has brilliant production values. Sri Charan Pakala's stunning background score, Jaipal Reddyy's beautiful picturisation, amazing stunts and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Operation Gold Fish [OGF] review live updates: We bring you some viewers' responses to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict:

Kv Harish @KvHarish8