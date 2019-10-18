Director Ohmkar's Telugu movie Raju Gari Gadhi 3 (Gadi /RGG 3) featuring Ashwin Babu and Avika Gor in the lead roles has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Raju Gari Gadhi 3 is a horror comedy film, which is the third instalment in the Raju Gari Gadhi franchise. It is about paranormal incidents occurring in and around an old bungalow. Produced by Oak Entertainments, the movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.02 hours.

Raju Gari Gadhi 3 story: The movie revolves around the story of an auto driver (Ashwin Babu), who is irritating everyone in the colony where he stays. On the other hand, whoever tries to propose Maaya (Avika Gor), gets killed by an evil spirit. His colony mates plan to make him propose her so that he is killed by the evil spirit. What happens next forms the crux of the story

Performance: Lead pair Ashwin Babu and Avika Gor have done justice to their roles. Their performances and chemistry are the highlights of Raju Gari Gadhi 3. Ali, Hari Teja, Sivaji Raja, Ajay Ghosh, Prabhas Sreenu and Brahmaji have done good jobs and they are also among the big assets of the movie, said the audience.

Technical: Raju Gari Gadhi 3 has good production values. Chota K Naidu's picturisation, Shabir's background score, Srikanth and Chitra Maudgil's makeup, VFX and Sai Madhav Burra's dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Raju Gari Gadhi 3 review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict:

BuzZ Basket @ursBuzzBasket

@iamashwinbabu & @avika_n_joy Screen Presence Comedy Track Out of 3 Songs 1 is good Horrifying moments Interval bang First half not up to the mark #Ohmkar's #RajuGariGadhi3 #RajuGariGadi3 #RGG3 #AvikaGor #AshwinBabu

Vamsi Shekar @UrsVamsiShekar

#RajuGariGadhi3 First Half: Thoroughly entertaining With ample of comedy scenes

'i' am Mohith @MohithGana