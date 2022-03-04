India's low-cost carrier, IndiGo joined the government's efforts to rescue stranded Indians from Ukraine and has been working towards providing maximum support in the time of need. A day after revealing that the airlines would operate 10 additional evacuation flights to Rzescow, Bucharest, Budapest and Romania to rescue Indians, IndiGo has given a brief of its operations as a part of Operation Ganga.

IndiGo on Friday revealed that it is operating the largest number of flights from February 28 and March 6 under Operation Ganga. By Sunday, the airlines will reach a milestone of rescuing over 9,200 Indians from Ukraine by operating 42 flights in total.

As the A321 flights are headed to Budapest and Rzeszow for the repatriation efforts, they are loaded with relief materials. On their way back via Istanbul, the flights would bring back the evacuees.

IndiGo's efforts under Operation Ganga

"We are humbled to fulfil our responsibility by operating more than 50% of the flights under Operation Gang and contribute towards the repatriation efforts by the Indian Government. We have already operated 30 flights bringing back more than 6600 of our citizens till today," Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President and COO of IndiGo, said in a statement.

IndiGo's schedule of flights between February 28 and March 6 shows 14 flights to Rzeszow, 13 to Budapest, 8 to Bucharest, 4 to Suceava, 2 to Warsaw and one to Kosice.

"IndiGo remains committed to supporting the Government of India in its mission to evacuate Indian citizens from the crisis in Ukraine. We are proud to see our operations team stepping forward to respond to the critical humanitarian need of the hour, enabling the safe return of our stranded citizens back to their families and homes. We will continue to contribute to the country in its time of need," Prock-Schauer added.

On Friday, two more batches of 369 Indians, mostly students, from Ukraine, arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Ten more students from Haryana returned from war-torn Ukraine on Friday and were provided assistance by the state government in Mumbai on their arrival.