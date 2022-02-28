After Air India, India's low-cost carrier has stepped forward to help rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine. The airlines has dedicated two flights using A321 aircraft to bring Indians back to safety. As a part of India's Operation Ganga mission, IndiGo is closely working with the Indian government to extend its support with more such flights.

"IndiGo is operating two evacuation flights using A321 aircraft to bring back Indians safely. These flights are being operated from Delhi to Bucharest, Romania and Budapest, Hungary via Istanbul, today as part of the government of India's Operation Ganga mission," Indigo said.

The first IndiGo flight has taken off from Delhi to Istanbul towards its destination in Bucharest.

Operation Ganga: Rescuing Indians

Owing to the unfolding war in Ukraine, India launched Operation Ganga to evacuate its citizens from the country. Harsh V Shringla said the cost of evacuation will be on the government's cost. The first batch of Indians returned to India on Saturday, after 219 passengers boarded a flight from Bucharest to Mumbai. Stranded Indians were able to reach the Ukraine-Romania border, post which the MEA teams coordinated their rescue.

IndiGo joining the Operation Ganga mission comes on the heels of sixth evacuation flight carrying 240 stranded Indians from Hungary's Budapest reached Delhi. The Indian government is working tirelessly to rescue thousands of Indians currently stranded in the war-torn country, after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening held a high-level meeting to review the progress of evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. Government has advised Indian nationals to move towards westward to reach Uzhhorod in western Ukraine, at the border with Slovakia and near the border with Hungary and from there they can take a train to reach the Romanian capital Bucharest and from there, they will be airlifted.