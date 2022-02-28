Kiev is still under the control of Ukrainian forces, the Kyiv City State Administration said in a statement, while the country grouped together one lakh army consisting of Territorial Army and other volunteers so far.

"The situation in Kiev is calm, the capital is completely controlled by the Ukrainian Army and Defense. There were several clashes with sabotage groups during Saturday evening," said Mykola Povoroznyk, first Deputy Head of the administration.

According to Ukraine's government-run Ukrinform news agency, a curfew is implemented in the city until 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) Monday, and the movement of private vehicles without special passes is prohibited during the period, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine has mobilised about 1,00,000 troops amid the conflict with Russia, Valery Zaluzhny, chief commander of the armed forces of Ukraine, said on Facebook.

About half of the mobilised forces belong to the Territorial Defence Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, Zaluzhny said on Sunday.

The country agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Pripyat River, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday via social media, Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision to hold talks was reached through a phone call between Zelensky and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's deterrence forces to be placed on a "special mode of combat duty" during a meeting with top defence officials, accusing Western countries of imposing "illegitimate sanctions" against Russia's economy.

(With inputs from IANS)