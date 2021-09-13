On Sunday, fans of Britney Spears were in for a rather pleasant surprise as their social media accounts opened to the news of the pop star's engagement with Iranian boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The couple that met in 2016, had been allegedly dating for the last four years and has finally decided to put a ring on it. Sharing the video on Instagram, the 39-year-old actor and singer wrote, "I can't believe it."

Born in Iran as Hesam Asghari, Sam Asghari, migrated to the US with his family nearly 15 years ago. The youngest of four siblings and the only brother to his three sisters, the 27-year-old personal trainer and budding actor runs Asghari Fitness in Los Angeles, California.

After being featured in the premiere of HBO Max's Hacks, the young actor can also be spotted in a recurring role on Season 3 of Showtime's comedy Black Monday.

In an interview with Variety magazine, earlier in May, Sam had confessed that he prefers to stay away from the stereotype Middle Eastern roles of terrorists and would like to play the role of a superhero someday.

Talking about the comedy show United States of Al, Variety quoted Asghari, "This is a great thing because this is a comedy show. And it gives a platform for Middle Easterners to be able to make fun of themselves. Which is a great thing, rather than being on a show like 'SWAT' or 'Homeland' that has a lot of Middle Easterners playing terrorists."

He further said in the interview, "My ultimate goal is to be the first Middle Easterner that plays a superhero. Marvel or anybody — they should give me a call."

On the relationship front, earlier in August, the former teen pop singing sensation praised her partner Sam on social media for helping her through the "hardest years" of her life.

"Not only has this cute asshole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook ‍Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star ️ !!!!," she shared on Instagram.