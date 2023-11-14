Diwali festivities are going on in full swing. Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival of lights with their near and dear ones. Newly-weds Kiara -Sidharth Malhotra and Raghav Chadha – Parineeti Chopra celebrated their first Diwali in their respective home town with their family.

There were almost 7-8 Diwali bashes hosted in Mumbai by producers, stars and B-town celebs dressed in their best ethnic outfits as they marked their attendance for most Diwali parties.

Kajol trips while posing for paps

On Diwali, Bengalis all across the globe worship Goddess Kali and on that day, Kajol attended the Kali puja in Santacruz with her family.

Kajol looked stunning in a red saree with silver lotus motifs on it. She kept her hair open and completed the look with red bangles.

Several videos and pictures from the Kali Puja celebrations have surfaced on social media.

Videos also show singers crooning bhajans of the Goddess Kali in Bengali language.

Actor Deb Mukherjee, who is the uncle of Kajol was also present at the pandal. Both can be seen in a candid conversation and later posed for pictures.

A clip shows. Kajol losing her balance during photo-ops and almost trips.

Kajol also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the Diwali night. In the photos Ajay Devgn is wearing a green kurta and he was twinning it with his son Yug.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress captioned the post: "Some nights just never go in order and those are the best days ever .. happy happy Diwali to every one out there.. it really is about laughing talking and dancing the night away."

Netizens were happy seeing Kajol's pictures from her Diwali celebration but wondered why Nysa was missing.

Actress Tanuja, who is Kajol's mother, looked beautiful in a pink saree with a pearl necklace. Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji was also present on the occasion.

Known for her stint in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', actress Sumona Chakravarti was also present at the puja. She wore a black saree, with golden work on it. Sumona tied her hair in a ponytail and opted for silver and golden coloured jhumkas, and golden bangles.