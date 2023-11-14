Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is settled in LA now. The actor paid a short visit to India earlier this month and then flew back home. People all across the globe are celebrating Diwali with zeal and enthusiasm. Several parties are being hosted in Mumbai by producers and celebs and celebrities are adding sparkle to those parties.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with her husband and family. On Sunday, the couple celebrated Diwali with their closed ones. The photos of the same were shared by their fan clubs and are now doing rounds on the internet.

What did Priyanka Chopra opt for?

For the Diwali bash, PeeCee opted for a stunning red-golden lehenga. While the blouse was micro velvet, the skirt was golden. She completed her look with a Bulgari serpent neckpiece and tied her hair in a sleek bun. She also added roses to her bun and had a dramatic makeup look on.

Nick Jonas sported a white kurta-pajama with a pink brocade jacket. His brother Joe Jonas, who recently got separated from Sophie Turner, was spotted in a blue kurta-pajama.

In some pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing with a friend and her dog Diana.

Netizens didn't like Priyanka Chopra's sartorial choice and slammed her for wearing a rather gaudy outfit.

A user wrote, "What is wrong with her makeup..."

Another mentioned, "Why has dressed like she has gone for reception.."

"That awful make-up..", mentioned the third user.

On Diwali, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story and shared her daughter Malti Marie's first rangoli.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently hosted the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She opened the prestigious event with a speech "We would like to acknowledge the pivotal role of women in front of the camera and behind it – we have some of the most amazing women, some of them here tonight, whose contribution to cinema is unparalleled," she said.