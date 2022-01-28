Ananya Panday is making heads turn with her choice of roles and her style statements. The young actress was promoting her upcoming film – Gehraiyaan – at an event when she was left embarrassed. Panday's wardrobe malfunction was caught on camera. Ananya was seen flaunting her svelte figure in a red body-hugging midi dress.

However, the length of the dress was what kept making her feel uncomfortable. Ananya was seen adjusting her throughout. Even when she was walking down the stairs, she was seen trying to pull her dress down. The video has since gone viral. While many have commended her for wearing what she likes, many have questioned her choice of outfit.

Trolls attack

"Why wear it if you are so uncomfortable?" asked one user. "Struggle queen's clothes also struggling," said another user. "She clearly is unable to pull it off," opined a social media user. "The most embarrassing video ever," said another social media user. "Why would you wear something you are so so uncomfortable in?" asked another netizen.

However, there were many who praised the actress. "Atleast she has the fugure to carry such a dress," wrote one user. "Why don't you leave her alone?" asked another. "Your prying eyes is why she is seen adjusting her dress," said another. "She knows where the cameras would point," said a social media user.

Ananya on working on Gehraiyaan

"I was so happy to be a part of this film. Working with Shakun was on my bucket list. The relationships we made on this film when we shot in Goa for two months are for life. This film changed me as an actor and a person," Ananya told a leading publication.