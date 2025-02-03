It was indeed a fun day for Bollywood's father-son duo, Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, as they watched the fifth and final T20I match between India and England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. After witnessing India's win over England, the father-son duo celebrated by dining at the popular eatery Madras Café in Matunga, Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan bumps his head while exiting the cafe

Several videos from their outing have surfaced on social media.

A viral clip shows Amitabh Bachchan stepping out of Madras Café while the security personnel around him ensured that Big B was escorted safely as he made his way to the car without any hindrance.

Fans and onlookers were seen clicking pictures of Big B. Amitabh Bachchan wore a white hoodie and black pants.

Meanwhile, a viral video shows Abhishek Bachchan accidentally hitting his head on the shutter while exiting the café.

What did they wear?

Abhishek wore Team India's blue jersey. He politely smiled and waved at his fans while making his way to the car. Fans couldn't keep calm upon seeing Big B and Abhishek Bachchan and the crowd was seen chasing them to click his pictures.

Amitabh Bachchan shared his experience of watching the match, in his latest blog post. He wrote, "The time was at the Wankhede Stadium for the cricket game between India v England .. the 4th match of the series of 5 .. and we turn victorious at 4-1 ..and today .. took the pants off the Brits .. what a drubbing we gave them .. beating them in a One Day game by 150 runs !!! uff !!! that is not even a joke .. it's simply devastation, destroyed, ravaged ... by a superiority unheard of ..Team INDIA .. pride and salutations and much much more ..." Big B also shared pictures of him and Abhishek Bachchan enjoying the match.

Amitabh and Abhishek, both sports enthusiasts, were seen sitting in the corporate box as India thrashed England in the final T20I. The duo appeared deeply engrossed in the game.