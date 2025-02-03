The biggest music awards night of the year, the 67th Grammy Awards, was held in Los Angeles. The evening was hosted by Trevor Noah, bringing together iconic names from the music world.

However, it was Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, who made a bold statement on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet, grabbing everyone's attention.

In clips shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kanye West, 47, was seen wearing a plain black T-shirt, matching trousers, and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Censori, 30, initially appeared in a long black fur coat, which she soon removed to reveal a no-dress that left little to the imagination.

The skin-tight, revealing dress created the impression that Censori wasn't wearing anything. However, upon closer look, she was wearing a skin-coloured shirt dress.

After making waves on the red carpet, Kanye West and Censori left the venue. Social media users had mixed reactions to Censori's daring outfit.

pic.twitter.com/EHobqPlaAq Kanye West continues his humiliation rituals on Bianca Censori as she appears almost naked at the Grammys — Victor Bigham ?? (@Ravious101) February 3, 2025

A section of users were shocked by her bold choice of outfit

A user commented on Kanye and Bianca's red carpet photos, "This is a humiliation ritual."

Another mentioned, "Vulgar and inappropriate outfit."

Reports initially suggested that Kanye West and Bianca Censori were escorted out of the event. However, a source close to the Grammy Awards clarified that this wasn't true. Instead, the couple simply walked the red carpet and then left.

Kanye was nominated for Best Rap Song for his track Carnival, but he lost to Kendrick Lamar.

This marked Bianca's first appearance at the Grammy Awards.