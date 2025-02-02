And the wait is over! The sequel to the romantic comedy No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, has officially gone on floors. No Entry 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles, and the recce for the film has begun in Greece.

Director Anees Bazmee shared an update, teasing fans with an exciting glimpse of the preparations underway for the film's production.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bazmee posted photos from the shoot location, featuring producer Boney Kapoor. He captioned the post: "Plotting new adventures in Greece with producer Boney Kapoor ji and DOP Manu Anand ji! Prepping for the madness that's #NoEntry2."

However, netizens aren't happy with the new cast and are demanding the return of the original No Entry star cast.

One fan wrote, "Without SALMAN KHAN... No Entry is nothing to watch."

Another commented, "Bring back Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan!"

For the unversed, No Entry was released in 2005 and starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. The film has earned its place as a cult classic in Bollywood.

Boney Kapoor on not casting OG No Entry cast Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan

Recently, Boney Kapoor revealed that Anil Kapoor was upset with him for not being part of the sequel.

In an interview, Boney Kapoor said, "Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry because the news had already leaked. It was unfortunate. I know he wanted to be a part of the sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did..."

Speaking about the new cast, Boney Kapoor added, "The original stars won't feature in the new movie. That chapter is over. Varun and Arjun are great friends, and their chemistry could bring something fresh to the story. Diljit is massive today, with a huge fan following. I wanted to make the film relevant to today's audience, which is why I made this casting choice. In the process, my brother is still not talking to me properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let's see."

About No Entry

No Entry revolves around two married men, played by Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, who find themselves in trouble due to their womanizing friend Prem (Salman Khan). Prem sets them up with a hooker, leading to a series of lies and confusion. The film also starred Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitley in lead roles, with Bipasha Basu making an extended cameo appearance.