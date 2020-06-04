Anurag Kashyap has always been open about criticising the central government and the Prime Minister. Even though it may get him in trouble and a lot of hate, he doesn't shy away from calling a spade, a spade. Still, it comes as a revelation that at some point, that he had a different opinion of the Prime Minister.

Often we assume, that if somebody criticises something or someone on the regular, that person will never change their opinion of the said person or topic. That's not always the case. Anurag Kashyap has now revealed in an interview that BJP and the Modi government did make him happy on one occasion — demonetization.

Anurag Kashyap's only happy memory of the Modi government

Anurag Kashyap and the BJP government share a less than cordial relationship. Often vocal on his criticism of the government, Anurag Kashyap has garnered many haters on social media. But, it hasn't stopped him from continuing to pull up the government on what needs work.

The Bollywood director recently sat down for an interview with India Today. During the chat, he revealed that there was a time he was happy with BJP much to the shock of everybody who's familiar with the director's tirade against BJP and their policies as well as PM Modi.

When asked about praising Modi's Demonetisation policy he said, "Yes, yes, I did. But then you get a perspective on it. When your leader, your Prime Minister makes an announcement that affects all of us, the normal assumption, the normal reaction is that they have thought it through. It's not an impulsive decision."

He further revealed the way the government had dealt with that situation it has continued without much change in how they implement policy, "And since then, we have seen it happening non-stop. All the decisions are last moment. The lockdown, CAA-NRC, everything is just so impulsive and then and there. Announce it today, implement tomorrow and then force it on to people. I still remember when the day the lockdown was announced, my first tweet was what about the migrants. And I was trolled mercilessly for saying that." Maybe in the future, they'll see eye to eye again?