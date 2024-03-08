Radhika Merchant has emerged as the national crush ever since pictures and videos of her from the pre-wedding functions with Anant Ambani have emerged. The Ambani bahu haas made social media go weak in its knees with her dazzling smile and affable personality. From Radhika's dance, song to her endearing speech for Anant Ambani, everything has grabbed the spotlight.

Radhika calls SRK 'uncle'

But, it is a latest video of her that has evoked some hilarious reactions. In the video, Radhika calls Shah Rukh Khan "uncle" and then recites his dialogues for her husband-to-be Anant. Radhika is seen saying, "Shah Rukh uncle Because you are here, aaj aapki film ka ek dialogue bol deti hun (I'll say a dialogue from your film)."

Radhika then recites one of SRK's iconic dialogues. She shares a cute little moment with Anant then. And needless to say, netizens have a lot to say on this. "Did she just say Shah Rukh uncle?" asked a user. "Atleast someone called SRK uncle," another user commented. "Only Radhika can say sharuhk as uncle," a social media user commented. "Only she had the guts to do that," another social media user commented.

"Anant age (28) radhika and (29) srk age (58) uncle," read a comment. "Uncle !! Seriously!!" another comment read. The star-studded three-day extravagaza was attended by the who's who of the industry. However, Karan Johar missed the event. He later shared a long note congratulating the couple.

Karan Johar's note on Radhika - Anant

"Heartiest congratulations to Anant and @radhikamerchant! The celebrations were not only deeply immersed in warmth, family bonds and immense love but so beautifully resonant of our glorious Indian traditions...The pre wedding festivities are a testament to the love the family has in everyone's hearts! My deepest love to Nita Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhai, @aambani1 and @shloka11, @_iiishmagish & @anandpiramal. And so much love to Radhika and Anant dil se...Badhai ho," he wrote.