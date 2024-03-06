Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding was a grand event. From Sadhguru, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others marked their presence at the three-day extravaganza. While celebrities turned up in their stylistic best, it was the little starkids who completely stole the show this time.

From Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri Khan's son, AbRam Khan, to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor; the tiny starkids made the biggest impressions. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's adorable boys - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, showed everyone how opposite they are to one another and totally stole the show with their mannerisms.

On the other hand, Aaradhya Bachchan grabbed the spotlight with her new hairstyle and cute looks. Let's take a look.

Raha Kapoor: Several pictures of Raha Kapoor from the event have taken over social media. From matching her outfit with that of mamma, observing everything with her brightest eyes to making cute gestures like Alia Bhatt while in daddy Ranbir's lap, the little diva owned the event.

Jeh and Taimur: Kareena and Saif's younger one, Jeh Ali Khan, is a whole mood in himself. From throwing tantrums, teasing paparazzi, rocking a little tuxedo to making heads turn in his cute sherwani; the little boy was nothing less than adorable.

And as for the royal Taimur, the elder one, he doesn't fail to surprise everyone with his 'aadab' and royal mannerisms anywhere he goes.

AbRam Khan: Though Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri's son, stays away from the limelight, his chubby cheeks, long hair and black sherwani are too adorable for a boy his age.

Aaradhya Bachchan: "Young Aishwarya Rai" was the name given that dominated social media as soon as Aaradhya's pictures and videos from the event surfaced. The Bachchan girl turned heads in a white lehenga and showed her gorgeous beauty. Like mother, like daughter!