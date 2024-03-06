Aaradhya Bachchan, Raha Kapoor, Jeh Ali Khan, AbRam Khan
Aaradhya Bachchan, Raha Kapoor, Jeh Ali Khan, AbRam KhanInstagram

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding was a grand event. From Sadhguru, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others marked their presence at the three-day extravaganza. While celebrities turned up in their stylistic best, it was the little starkids who completely stole the show this time.

From Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri Khan's son, AbRam Khan, to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor; the tiny starkids made the biggest impressions. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's adorable boys - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, showed everyone how opposite they are to one another and totally stole the show with their mannerisms.

Ranbir kapoor with raha
Ranbir kapoor with raha

On the other hand, Aaradhya Bachchan grabbed the spotlight with her new hairstyle and cute looks. Let's take a look.

Raha and Alia are twinning and winning in animal-printed outfits
Raha and Alia are twinning and winning in animal-printed outfitsInstagram
raha and ranbir
raha and ranbir

Raha Kapoor: Several pictures of Raha Kapoor from the event have taken over social media. From matching her outfit with that of mamma, observing everything with her brightest eyes to making cute gestures like Alia Bhatt while in daddy Ranbir's lap, the little diva owned the event.

Pataudi family exuded royalty as Saif and Taimur were suited up.
Pataudi family exuded royalty as Saif and Taimur were suited up.

Jeh and Taimur: Kareena and Saif's younger one, Jeh Ali Khan, is a whole mood in himself. From throwing tantrums, teasing paparazzi, rocking a little tuxedo to making heads turn in his cute sherwani; the little boy was nothing less than adorable.

Jeh and Taimur
Jeh and TaimurInstagram
kareena kapoor khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur
kareena kapoor khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

And as for the royal Taimur, the elder one, he doesn't fail to surprise everyone with his 'aadab' and royal mannerisms anywhere he goes.

SRK- Gauri and Abram at ceremony
SRK- Gauri and Abram at ceremonyInstagram

AbRam Khan: Though Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri's son, stays away from the limelight, his chubby cheeks, long hair and black sherwani are too adorable for a boy his age.

Aaradhya Bachchan
Aaradhya BachchanInstagram

Aaradhya Bachchan: "Young Aishwarya Rai" was the name given that dominated social media as soon as Aaradhya's pictures and videos from the event surfaced. The Bachchan girl turned heads in a white lehenga and showed her gorgeous beauty. Like mother, like daughter!

Also Read