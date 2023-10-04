Shehnaaz Gill has dominated our social media feeds in the last few days. With the release of Thank You For Coming right around the corner, the actress has been busy in promotional activities and engagements. From churning out fashion goals to making unabashed statements, Gill has been grabbing the spotlight.

Guru Randhawa joins Shehnaaz Gill

Amid all this, a video of Guru Randhawa joining Shehnaaz Gill for the premiere of Thank You For Coming has taken over social media. In one of the clips, Guru is also seen meeting Shehnaaz's mother as she watches on. The blush and happiness on the former BB star's face when the duo meet has caught everyone's attention.

Netizens want them to reunite

For a while now, netizens have been manifesting to see Guru and Shehnaaz together, and the video has only given their wish wings. "BFF goals," wrote one user. "Miyan biwi razi to kya karega qazi," another user wrote. "Love how he is always there for shehnaaz," a social media user commented. "Mummy se bhi mil liye," another social media user commented.

"Guru, Sana, Sana ki mummy and Sanjoy - happy family," a comment read. "A friend in need is a friend indeed me and my best friend can relate to them," one more of the comments read. "the only man she looks good wit after sid," a user opined. Thank You For Coming is all set for its big release on October 6. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shehnaaz Gill.