Shehnaaz Gill has been on a promotional spree with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi for Thank You For Coming. For the promotions, Shehnaaz has been churning out major fashion goals. Street style fashion to luxury couture, the diva knows how to slay it in any attire. At a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Shehnaaz said "Hum sundar hain".

Social media reactions

And this, hasn't gone down well with many who feel she has become overconfident. "Mooh kholte hi game over," wrote one user. "Ye shenaaz, I hate her since beginning she was never cute she is always over acting candidate," another user wrote. "Shenaz gill future ki rakhi sawant bnegi," a social media user commented. "I don't knw why ppl r hyping her so much," another social media user asked. "Sorry but she needs to work on her inner personality because muh khulte hi game over ho jaata hai," opined one.

"Don't u think shehnaaz ab overrated horyi h," shared one. "Word THANK YOU doesn't exist for shehnaz," read one of the comments. "Ye wohi shehnaaz hai jo Mahira ke chote kapdo pe comment karti thi, uska character define karti thi. Now look at her," another one of the comments read. "Ye jo naye naye actors ban rhe hai kuch zda he nhi over ho rhe !! Shehnaaz plz overacting mt krho," was one more of the comments.

Shehnaaz calls herself the most genuine

Shehnaaz, who often becomes the victim of social media trolling spoke about not being fake and people finding it hard to digest. Gill said that she is so genuine that people are unable to believe her and thus use words like fake for her.