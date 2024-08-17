One film that is making headlines for all the wrong reasons is Son Of Sadaar 2. A few months back it was reported that actor Sanjay Dutt was excluded from the movie Son of Sardaar 2 after his UK visa was rejected by the British government, citing his past incarcerations.

The film starring Ajay Devgn is being was shot in Scotland. Dutt had criticized the UK government for initially granting the visa, then cancelling it a month later.

And now it has been reported that Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz who has entered the masses for decades with his comic timing has been thrown out of the film for his misbehavior and nature.

Actor Vijay Raaz has been removed from the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn.

It has been widely reported that Vijay Raaz has been ousted from Ajay Devgn starrer Son Of Sardaar 2 following allegations of misbehaviour and unwarranted demands, costing producers.

A report in Pinkvilla confirms, that Akshay Kumar Mangat Pathak, who is co-producing the film with Ajay, said that Vijay has been dropped because of his behaviour and demands.

As soon as news of Vijay Raaz being ousted went viral, the actor shared his side of the story and mentioned that he was shown the door for his unprofessional nature.

Vijay Raaz says he was fired from Son of Sardaar 2 because he 'didn't greet Ajay Devgn'

Vijay said that after he arrived at the shoot location, Ravi Kishan, director Vijay Arora and Kumar, among others, met him. "I stepped out of the van and spotted Ajay Devgn standing around 25 metres away. I didn't go to greet him as he was busy, and I continued to speak to my friends around. 25 minutes later, Mr Kumar Mangat came to me and said, 'Aap Film Se Nikal Jaaye, Hum Aapko Nikal Rahe Hai (You quit the film, we are dropping you)'. The only misconduct from my end is, I didn't greet Mr Ajay Devgn. I didn't even meet the crew, and these are the only people I interacted with. I was removed from the film 30 minutes after reaching the sets, as I didn't greet Ajay Devgn. These are powerful people, and the chatter of misconduct doesn't arise at all."

the producer claims Vijay was for 'being rude, demanding expensive room'

Producer Kumar Mangat said, "Yes, it's true that we have removed Vijay Raaz from the film because of his behaviour on the sets. He demanded bigger rooms and a vanity van and also overcharged us for the spot boys. In fact, his spot boy was paid Rs 20,000 per night, which is more than any big actor. The UK is an expensive place, and everyone got standard rooms during the shoot, but he demanded premium suites...Even other actors and I stayed in the same category of room as him, which costs Rs 45,000 for a night, and in one of the best hotels, it was very sizable."

Sanjay Mishra replaced Vijay in the film.

This is not the first time that Vijay Raaz is in the news for allegations of misbehaviour on film sets. He was reportedly arrested for allegedly molesting a female crew member on the sets of Vidya Balan starrer Sherni.