The names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra were found in the COVID testing list in a large COVID data scam revealed in Bihar. The case appears to be a clear case of fraud in the Covid-19 testing.

The incident was recorded in the Bihar district of Arwal. The event has once again sparked concerns about the Bihar government's handling of COVID data. The fraud involves COVID testing at Arwal district's Karpi primary health centre in October of this year. Several other well-known names are on the COVID testing list. The matter has been referred to an investigation.

Sonia Gandhi tested twice a day

Two people named Narendra Modi were tested twice for Covid-19 on October 27 at Karpi primary health centre in Arwal, less than 100 kilometres from the state capital, as per an extract of the list that has been widely posted on social media.

One is 52 years old, while the other is 21 years old. This did not stop here, on the very same day, Sonia Gandhi was tested twice and Priyanka Chopra was tested three times.

Will take strict action against the culprits: DM

Calling for strict action against the culprits, J Priyadarshni, Arwal District Magistrate said that the administration will introduce new SOPs for COVID management. She said, "We will thoroughly probe the incident. Aspects like who made the data entry and who gave the COVID data will be investigated. An FIR will also be filed in the incident. This is a very serious matter and culprits will not be spared. To prevent any further botch up, we will set some standard operating procedure related to COVID management."