Online parcel explodes in Gujarat village, two dead

A parcel delivered online exploded upon opening at the home of the Vanzara family in Vadali village in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, leaving a father-daughter duo dead and two others injured.

The blast occurred on Thursday as the family attempted to open the parcel, killing the father on the spot and fatally injuring his daughter, who later died during treatment.

The family members claimed the parcel, which contained an electrical item ordered online, was sent by an unknown individual, triggering tension in the village.

Two individuals who sustained serious injuries in the blast have been shifted to Ahmedabad for treatment.

"We are investigating the circumstances leading to the explosion," a local police officer said.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is investigating the matter.