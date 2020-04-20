The immediate decision has worried a lot of students in Class 12, preparing to enter the university degree courses. To help these students, the Karnataka government in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown has come out with an app and website 'GetCETGo' that provides online coaching for KCET 2020 and NEET 2020 exam aspirants.

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar has launched the portal on Monday, 20 April. Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, who also handles the higher education ministry, was the flag bearer of the mission.

GetCETGo app and portal launched

Created by the state higher education department, GetCETGo is a free entrance examination coaching portal that equips students in cracking the medical entrance examinations.

With the national lockdown extended till May 3, students get ample time staying at home to prepare their portions for the exams. Mock tests and other study materials are available online, although most websites charge huge amounts for their exam packages.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) are the two exams essential to mark the students' entrance to the medical field. To help ease the students' burden, the state government has come up with this welcoming idea.

"The Corona pandemic has created a situation of disruption in our daily lives. This has derailed the plans of especially many young friends of ours who are at the crucial juncture of their lives - in Class 12," said an official statement regarding GetCETGo app and portal.

Portal access through CET registration number

In the press release issued on Sunday, stated that the free online programme will be made available to the students on Monday.

The website https://getcetgo.in/ provides comprehensive study material for free to all students registered for CET 2020. To access the portal, the students have to log in with their CET roll number, following which a password will be sent to the linked mobile number as per their submitted application.

The portal contains comprehensive study material in the form of a synopsis, practice questions, chapter-wise tests, mock tests, and revision videos. While the app, on the other hand, will be ready to use only by Wednesday, it can also be accessed offline.

GetCETGo v1.0 app

Access to the GetCETGo v1.0 app is provided on the website. The app also has synopses, classwork questions, homework practice questions, and mock tests. The downloaded content can be accessed offline later.

Additionally, the department has also begun a YouTube channel Get CET Go in the link shorturl.at/zG259.

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) meanwhile has directed all government, aided and private engineering and polytechnic institutions in the State to stop using the Zoom app for online classes as the group video call offering app has been found unsafe by the Ministry of Home Affairs.