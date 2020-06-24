OnePlus is busy engaging with fans on social media and the company even started a new Instagram page called "onepluslitezthing" to give eager fans an early peek of what's coming. While the Chinese smartphone brand is maintaining a tight lid and trying to tease just enough to keep up the hype, a crucial bit of information was revealed in one of the posts.

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord, the company's newest affordable smartphone line, is coming next month. The company has decided to bring the OnePlus Z series in India and Europe first before expanding to other markets.

"As we have always done when we try something new, we are going to start relatively small with this new product line by first introducing it in Europe and India," Lau said in the forum post. "But don't worry, we're also looking to bring more affordable smartphones to North America in the near future as well."

OnePlus Z (Nord) launch details

OnePlus hasn't revealed the exact launch date of the upcoming budget smartphone, but rumors suggest it could arrive as early as July 10. OnePlus already has another event scheduled for July 2, where it plans to unveil the budget range of its smart TVs in India. By the looks of it, July 10 event might be too soon an affair, but it might even be possible as all events are being hosted virtually in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What we know about OnePlus Nord

Everything at this point is based on rumors and speculations. The OnePlus Nord is expected to come with a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 48MP quad cameras, 5G support, and 30W Warp Charge. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000. More details are awaited.