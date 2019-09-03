Following the success of smartphones and accessories in India, OnePlus has decided to introduce a new product category exclusively in the country. OnePlus TV has been creating a lot of buzz online with its frequent teasers and rumours. Another teaser has been ousted to build the hype around the upcoming smart TV and it will instantly grab the attention of audiophiles.

If you have an ear for perfect decibels, OnePlus TV is going to be a worthy investment. At least that's what the teaser is suggesting with the confirmation of 8 speakers with 50W output for a punchy bass. Amazon listing for the OnePlus TV also confirmed that the TV will be powered by Dolby Atmos for a completely immersive experience.

The latest information on OnePlus TV's audio setup joins the long list of features confirmed by the company ahead of an impending launch. OnePlus TV is already confirmed to have a 55-inch 4K QLED panel, but there are reports supporting the theory that there might be other variants with different screen sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches.

OnePlus TV listing on Amazon.in reveals that the 55-inch QLED 4K panel will be supported by Dolby Vision, which means it can play 4K HDR content. "Dolby Vision brings extraordinary colour, contrast, and brightness to the screen, transforming your content," OnePlus said.

OnePlus recently confirmed that its smart TV will be based on Google's Android TV OS with a layer of its custom UI on top. The TV is also going to have Google Assistant, Google Play along with Chromecast built-in. Users can get weather updates, control smart home devices and look up for specific shows on TV with just voice commands.

Finally, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also hinted at the potential price range for the TV. For those who are expecting the OnePlus TV to compete against Mi TVs will surely be disappointed as Lau said that the TV would be pitted against the offerings from premium brands like Samsung and Sony. We can expect disruptive pricing in that comparison, as the TV would bag all the top-notch features and quality.

OnePlus hasn't confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus TV in India yet, but rumours suggest it would happen on September 26 alongside OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. Stay tuned for updates.