OnePlus has enjoyed tremendous growth and success in India with just its smartphones. Now, the Chinese smartphone company is marching into a new product space, challenging the likes of Samsung and Sony. OnePlus TV has been the hottest topic these past few days and the company is doing its bit to keep up the hype.

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of OnePlus TV in India before any other market as early as next month. The company even offered a peek into certain features of its upcoming smart TV, confirming that it would come with a 55-inch QLED display, Dolby Vision, and an improved UI based on Android TV.

OnePlus appears to be controlling the narrative by giving away certain details of its TV, keeping a tight lid on the rest of the features. But there has been a leak about the OnePlus TV, which offers a look at certain features OnePlus hasn't shared so far.

Android TV Rumors shared a screenshot of what appears to be a Google Play Developer Console, which confirms certain details, including the codename OnePlus is using for the TV. OnePlus is reportedly codenamed OnePlus TV as "Dosa," which is a popular south Indian food. The reference is pretty clear here, not that the TV is going to be round, but it could be as flat and sleek as a dosa.

Besides the funny codename, OnePlus TV's listing confirms that it could be powered by an unknown MediaTek MT5670 chipset paired with Mali-G51 GPU, 3GB RAM and Android TV 9 Pie. Interestingly, the resolution is listed as 1080p, but that is likely to be for the menu as the TV would be capable of switching to 4K when necessary.

We already know from Pete Lau's interview with Gadgets360 that OnePlus TV would be positioned in the premium segment to compete against premium products from Samsung and Sony rather than Xiaomi's affordable budget TV. More details on the OnePlus TV will arrive soon. Stay tuned for updates.