OnePlus is still enjoying the limelight from the recent launch of its OnePlus 8 series, which has received positive feedback from critics. But the rumour mill about the upcoming OnePlus 8T series has already started spinning, with the first leak suggesting major upgrade fans are going to love in the new phones.

XDA Developers reported that OnePlus could be bringing 65W fast-charging support to the OnePlus 8T series, comprising of OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro. It's not clear yet if the major jump from 30W to 65W fast charging will be reserved to the premium "Pro" variant, but it's still some exciting news for fans who've always admired the OnePlus' Warp Charge right from the initial days of Dash Charge.

OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge

OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge was spotted in the latest Engineering Mode app inside Android 11 beta for OnePlus 8 phones. The string of codes strongly points towards faster-charging support in new flagships. Reports also suggest the 65W Super Warp Charge will charge at 10V/6.5A.

If true, 65W Super Warp Charge will be the highlight feature of the OnePlus 8T series. It is also possible OnePlus might launch the 65W fast-charging support for a special edition of OnePlus 8.

Twitter/OnePlus India

Prior to the fresh leak, OnePlus 65W Fast Charger was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification website last month, which had hinted at the time that OnePlus 8 series might come with the lauded upgrade. Since that did not happen, it's safe to say OnePlus will bring this upgrade in the next smartphones.

The idea of seeing OnePlus 8T series with 65W Super Warp Charge doesn't seem too unbelievable considering its sister company Oppo already ships some phones with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast charging solution that uses 10V/6.5A charging method.