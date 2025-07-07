OnePlus is back with the Summer Launch Event, which is scheduled for July 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM. The much-anticipated event will witness the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 5 series, which includes the OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, and the brand-new OnePlus Buds 4.

The event will be livestreamed globally on OnePlus' official website, YouTube, and social media platforms so fans across the global can tune in to watch the unveiling in real-time.

What's launching at the event?

The spotlight is firmly on the OnePlus Nord 5, a smartphone built for power users and gamers alike. The device packs a punch with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and LPDDR5X RAM, boasting support for 144fps gaming and ray tracing—a first in the Nord lineup. To keep things cool, the Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system with a massive 7,300 mm² vapor chamber ensures thermal efficiency even during extended gaming sessions.

Camera capabilities are equally impressive, with a dual 50MP rear setup powered by the LYT-700 sensor, and a 50MP autofocus front camera, both capable of 4K 60fps Ultra HDR video recording.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 focuses on endurance and performance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex (4nm) chipset and paired with LPDDR5X RAM, it will feature a massive 7,100 mAh battery, capable of 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Photography is handled by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, also supporting 4K 60fps HDR video.

Adding to the ecosystem, OnePlus Buds 4 will debut alongside the Nord smartphones. With expected improvements in audio quality, noise cancellation, and battery life, the Buds 4 are likely to become the perfect audio companion for mobile users seeking immersive sound experiences.

Finally, comedian Rohan Joshi returns to host the keynote. His witty presence during the OnePlus Nord CE4 launch resonated with fans and will once again infuse humor into the product-driven presentation. Stay tuned for more.