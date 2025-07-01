OnePlus reveals key specs of Nord 5, Nord CE5, Buds 4 ahead of July 8 launch

Ahead of its July 8 launch event, OnePlus has officially confirmed specifications for its upcoming smartphones — the OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, and OnePlus Buds 4. The company has outlined notable hardware features, performance benchmarks, and battery upgrades, positioning these devices for the mid-range and upper mid-range segments.

OnePlus Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord CE5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset, built on a 4nm process and featuring Armv9 architecture. The octa-core CPU includes four Cortex-A715 performance cores (up to 3.35GHz) and four efficiency cores, paired with a 6-core Mali-G615 GPU.

The phone will come with LPDDR5X RAM and offer software-level support for AI workloads and gaming optimization. On the battery front, the Nord CE5 will feature a monster-size 7,100mAh capacity, one of the largest in its category, and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of a full charge in under 60 minutes.

Other battery features include:

Battery Health Magic, a system-level charging management feature to extend battery lifespan. Bypass Charging, which powers the device directly from the charger during gaming to reduce battery wear and heat.

Camera specifications include a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The phone will support 4K video at 60fps, RAW HDR, and Real Tone processing — features borrowed from the OnePlus 13 series.

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5 will come with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and support 144fps on games like COD: Mobile and BGMI. The phone will also feature a Cryo-Velocity VC cooling with 7,300 mm². While other specifications remain under wraps, the phone is positioned as the more powerful option in the Nord series.

OnePlus Buds 4

To be launched alongside the smartphones, the OnePlus Buds 4 will offer:

Up to 11 hours playback on a single charge, with 45 hours total using the case. Support for fast charging via USB-C. Slide gesture controls on the stem for volume adjustment. Steady Connect for consistent Bluetooth connectivity. AI Translation features for real-time language conversion.

Launch and availability

All three products — Nord 5, Nord CE5, and Buds 4 — are set to be officially launched on July 8, 2025. Pricing and availability will be confirmed at the event.