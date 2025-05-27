When OnePlus said it's killing the iconic Alert Slider, we had mixed emotions. Fast forward to today, there's finally some clarity on what this change could mean.

OnePlus 13s is launching early next month, and this is an important product for both the company and consumers alike. It'll be the first OnePlus phone to debut a customizable hardware button called the "Plus Key." The move signals a shift in the company's hardware philosophy, prioritizing artificial intelligence integration over legacy features.

The Alert Slider, a hallmark of OnePlus smartphones for nearly a decade, allowed users to toggle between sound profiles with a simple physical switch. Its removal marks a significant design change — one that OnePlus says is necessary to make room for more personalized, AI-driven experiences.

Plus Key: One Button, Many Roles

Replacing the Alert Slider, the Plus Key is a programmable hardware button that can perform a range of user-defined functions. These include launching the camera, switching audio modes, initiating voice recordings, or triggering translation tools. But the key differentiator lies in its integration with a new AI feature, AI Plus Mind.

AI Plus Mind allows users to capture and organize information on-screen with a press of the Plus Key or a three-finger swipe. Whether it's a booking confirmation, schedule, or piece of text, the feature stores the content in a dedicated "Mind Space," using AI to categorize and contextualize it for later use.

"Users told us they want AI that helps them work smart, play hard, and stay authentic. The Plus Key and AI Plus Mind are designed to do exactly that," said Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS and AI Strategy at OnePlus.

AI Plus Mind goes beyond traditional screenshots — it can extract event details and add them directly to calendars or allow users to retrieve saved content through natural language queries via the AI Search function. OnePlus plans to introduce automatic categorization features later this year.

The OnePlus 13s will also debut with a broader suite of AI tools under the company's new AI brand, including:

AI VoiceScribe: Records, summarizes, and translates calls and meetings. AI Call Assistant (India-first rollout): Offers live call translation and auto-generated call summaries. AI Translation: A unified app for all translation needs — text, voice, camera, and screen-based. AI Reframe: Suggests improved compositions for photos by analyzing subjects and scenes. AI Best Face 2.0 (coming via OTA update): Enhances group photos by fixing closed eyes and poor expressions in images with up to 20 people.

Gemini integration and private cloud

The company also announced deeper integration with Google Gemini, bringing AI assistance to both OnePlus and Google apps like Notes and Clock. Gemini Live, a feature that enables real-time conversations using the camera and screen sharing, will further enhance interactive AI use.

To address privacy concerns around AI, OnePlus introduced the Private Computing Cloud (PCC) — a hybrid system that processes sensitive data on-device and uses encrypted cloud computing only when necessary. This approach is underpinned by a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), aimed at maintaining data security across devices and servers.

Is the trade-off worth it?

While fans may miss the tactile simplicity of the Alert Slider, OnePlus believes the trade-off opens the door to more intelligent and versatile user interactions. With the Plus Key at the center of its new AI strategy, the company is betting on personalization and utility over tradition.

OnePlus 13s, with the new Plus Key and AI suite, is expected to launch on June 5, with select features rolling out to other devices in the OnePlus 13 Series via software updates.