OnePlus made a big splash with surprise announcement of OnePlus 13s marketed as the "ultimate compact flagship". Priced at Rs 54,999 for the base model with 256GB storage and Rs 59,999 for the 512GB variant, the flagship title was enough to get masses' attention. And rightly so, for all the features in the OnePlus 13s made sense for core users and those who simply want a break from big slabs of phones.

OnePlus 13s may not scream for attention, but it's easily one of the most self-assured phones of 2025. It doesn't try to win the specs war with sheer flamboyance, nor does it lean on nostalgia. Instead, it quietly goes about being really good at nearly everything—and in a size your hand will thank you for.

Design

OnePlus 13s is a refreshing break from the oversized slab trend. At 8.2mm thick and weighing just under 185g, it fits snugly into your hand and slides easily into any pocket. But what's interesting is that it doesn't sacrifice a premium in-hand feel.

The phone comes in three shades: Green Silk, Pink Satin, and Black Velvet. As the names suggest, it's all about a smooth finish, but that doesn't mean it is a glossy fingerprint magnet. The frosted glass back and metal frame add to the premium touch while feeling soft, grippy, and mature.

The camera module has been redesigned, which is done nicely. It syncs well with the overall design philosophy. It's evident that OnePlus is confident with this design approach and goes on to justify the label of compact flagship phone. But the phone settles for IP65 certification. Ah, well!

The biggest addition is the AI Plus Key, which replaces the iconic Alert Slider. After using the phone for a while, I don't actually miss the mechanical switch. But it's hard not to feel nostalgic when you see a phone with it. More like iPhones, the new Plus Key adds value on many levels, especially AI. More on that later.

Simply put, it may not be the most compact flagship out there (by dimensions), but it's certainly an extremely handy one.

Display

The compact phone still packs a 6.32-inch ProXDR Display with LTPO, which frankly is a visual treat. It offers Full HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Whether you're doom-scrolling, high-graphics gaming, or watching HDR content, the brightness (peaking around 1600 nits) and color accuracy will leave little room for complaints.

The bezels are minimal, touch response is tight, and OnePlus has mastered display tuning to a point where even purists won't find much to nitpick. Plus, the flat panel is a quiet victory for usability. The fingerprint scanner is snappy and efficient. But this is a feature OEMs rarely get wrong these days.

Camera

On paper, it's a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor with OIS, paired with a 50MP telephoto lens. But numbers aside, what stands out is consistency. Colors aren't overly saturated. Dynamic range feels real, not fabricated. Low-light shots retain detail without looking like oil paintings.

Portrait mode, especially with the telephoto, is a surprise package—sharp, nuanced, and pleasing. The selfie camera is adequate, and video capabilities hold their ground, thanks to reliable stabilization and 4K options. On the front, there's a 32MP autofocus selfie camera, which takes impressive shots. It allows you to take a zoomed-in selfie shot, which adds a fresh perspective.

You can read all about the camera performance in our previous article. Check out camera samples below.

1 / 10



















Performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the OnePlus 13s doesn't just hold its own—it flies. App launches are instant, multitasking is fluid, and there's no heating even after long gaming sessions. Yes, OnePlus has worked on thermals here and it shows.

What really enhances the experience is the software—ColorOS 15 with OnePlus' signature polish. Clean, snappy, and with minimal bloat, it's the kind of Android experience you wish more brands adopted. I personally loved the Share with iPhone and Mac feature, which works seamlessly to transfer files on the go. And then there's the good old OnePlus Canvas, which activates by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and then drag the desired app window to the top left corner of the screen. Though the screen is comparatively small, the OnePlus Canvas works well when stacked vertically.

Battery

A 5,850mAh battery on a phone this size is impressive. What's more impressive is the endurance. You can easily get through a full day and then some with 6+ hours of screen-on time.

The cherry on top? 80W SuperVOOC charging. You'll go from 0 to 100 in just over 25 minutes, which means even forgetful chargers will find a lifeline.

The Plus Key & AI

OnePlus replaces the alert slider with a Plus Key, and it's... actually useful. You can map it to open apps, launch routines, or trigger shortcuts. It's a bit like the Action Button on an iPhone, but on steroids. Expect more use cases to roll out, and eventually, this might just be the new default for power users. But the Plus Key is designed particularly to indulge some AI-ness, or as OnePlus likes to call it AI Plus Mind. You can also invoke AI Plus Mind by swiping up with three fingers on the screen.

AI Plus Mind takes advantage of on-device AI to understand saved info and context in real time. For instance, if there's a date for event on the screen, a reminder prompt with appear.

On a broader spectrum of AI, it isn't used as a party trick here. Instead, it's subtly integrated into things you actually use—photo editing suggestions with AI Reframe, Unblur, Detail Boost and AI Reflection Eraser, Gemini integration, AI VoiceScribe to record, summarize, and translate calls, even on WhatsApp, Zoom, Telegram, Snapchat, etc.

AI Search, from the OnePlus 13, is also here to retrieve information with a universal search. And I've gotten extremely used to this, and it saves a lot of effort and memory test. The AI Summarizer and Translator features don't feel like novelties—they're becoming tools you'll actually reach for.

With OnePlus 13s betting huge on AI, it's not generative AI shoved down your throat. It's practical AI on so many levels.

Verdict: Minimal Fuss, Maximum Function

OnePlus 13s isn't just another compact phone—it's a statement that good design, thoughtful software, and real-world performance still matter. It's for those who don't want their phone to be the loudest thing in the room, but still want to know it can do everything.

In an age of excess, the OnePlus 13s is a lesson in balance.