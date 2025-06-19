After a two-year wait since the launch of the popular Bullets Wireless Z2 series, OnePlus has finally answered the call of neckband loyalists with the release of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, priced at Rs 1,699. The earphones will be available from June 24 onwards.

At a time when the market is flooded with true wireless earbuds, this sleek new neckband brings back the best of battery life, comfort, and convenience—all wrapped in a lightweight, feature-packed design that's built for daily hustle. This is the answer to many fans who've constantly requested for updates on the release of a new neckband. It packs features that punch well above the price point, and the Z3 is poised to be the go-to accessory for users seeking functionality without frills.

Here's a closer look at what you get right out of the box and our first impressions of the design, build, and features.

Unboxing: What's in the box?

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 arrives in a minimalistic box bearing the classic red-and-white branding. Inside, you'll find:

The neckband USB-C charging cable A set of extra ear tips User manual and quick start guide

No-nonsense packaging, just what we expect from OnePlus. What stands out immediately is the vibrant Samba Sunset (red) variant. But users can also go for the Mambo Midnight (black) colour, if the former is too flashy.

First impressions

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 feels premium for its segment. The neckband is extremely light, with a flexible silicone build that's soft to the touch and designed to sit comfortably for hours. A matte finish ensures a solid grip.

The IP55 rating, coupled with a skin-friendly finish, makes the Z3 an easy pick for all-day wear — from morning workouts to evening calls.

The magnetic earbuds snap together with a satisfying click — and it also enables quick auto-connect and auto-power-off functionality, which extends the battery life greatly. The band also has essential controls for volume, playback and calls. There's also a USB Type-C port, which supports fast charge, built on the right side of the neckband.

Features that matter

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 may sit in the entry-premium category, but it borrows some flagship features to stand out in the crowd. One of the standout claims is its ultra-fast charging—up to 27 hours of playback in just 10 minutes. A full charge gets you 36 hours of music or 21 hours of calls.

In terms of connectivity, the earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair for a quicker, more stable connection.

There's also AI Call Noise Cancellation, a voice assistant shortcut, 3D Spatial Audio and IP55 water & dust resistance, making it gym- and commute-friendly.

Verdict (so far): OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is shaping up to be a well-rounded everyday companion, especially for users looking for smart features, stylish design, and long-lasting battery — all without breaking the bank.

Stay tuned for our full review.