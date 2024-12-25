OnePlus Nord Buds 3, launched on September 17, carved a niche in the budget TWS market. While they lack some features of the Nord Buds 3 Pro, their performance stands out for casual users prioritizing battery life and comfort over audiophile-grade sound. Let's take a deeper look at what the earbuds have to offer at a competitive price point.

Design and comfort

The Nord Buds 3 features a minimalist stem design with matte finishes that resist fingerprints and smudges. Their IP55 rating protects against dust and light splashes, making them ideal for outdoor activities and light workouts. At just 4.4 grams per earbud, they feel incredibly light, allowing for comfortable extended use. The charging case, though slightly bulkier than competitors, feels sturdy and has a satisfying magnetic snap.

Thanks to their ergonomic design and lightweight build, the earbuds fit snugly without causing discomfort during extended use. The three ear tips included in the box ensure they suit a wide variety of ears.

Audio Performance

Powered by 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers, the earbuds deliver balanced audio. The sound has a punchy bass, making them ideal for genres like pop, EDM, and Bollywood hits. Vocals remain clear, and the highs are crisp but feels a bit harsh.

The ANC is surprisingly effective for the price, blocking out low-frequency noise such as air conditioners or distant traffic. The Transparency Mode is handy for quick interactions without removing the earbuds.

The earbuds are compatible with Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring fast and stable connectivity. There was no issue connecting the earbuds to OnePlus phones or iPhones once paired. The HeyMelody app adds customization options, like EQ adjustments, firmware updates, and finding misplaced earbuds. It is a must-have app, at least while setting up the earphones just to get the equaliser settings right.

The low-latency mode (94ms) is a bonus for gamers, though it's available only on select devices. Unfortunately, there's no multipoint connectivity, meaning you can't connect to two devices simultaneously.

Battery Life

Battery life is a strong suit. The earbuds offer 7 hours per charge, while the case extends it to a total of 36 hours. With fast charging, just 10 minutes of charging delivers 5 hours of playback. For those on the go, these earbuds are just ideal.

Verdict

Priced at ₹2,299, the Nord Buds 3 strikes a balance between affordability and features. While sound quality and ANC may not rival premium models, the battery life, comfortable fit, and connectivity options make them a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers. For those willing to spend more, the Nord Buds 3 Pro offers an upgraded experience at ₹3,299.

Pros:

Impressive ANC for the price

Punchy bass

Excellent battery life and fast charging

Comfortable design and lightweight

Cons: