OnePlus has made a surprising announcement in India, expanding its product lineup with the introduction of the OnePlus Pad Lite. This new tablet is designed to cater to budget-conscious consumers, combining advanced features and affordability.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, emphasized the company's commitment, stating, "OnePlus is dedicated to redefining how people experience technology, and the OnePlus Pad Lite embodies this vision."

In terms of features, the tablet sports an 11-inch display with an 85.3% screen-to-body ratio. The display's 16:10 aspect ratio minimizes black bars in videos, while its 10-bit color depth with 1 billion colors and up to 500 nits brightness ensures vibrant and high-quality visuals. To protect users' eyes during prolonged use, the tablet incorporates OnePlus Eye Comfort technology, which reduces blue light and screen flicker.

Complementing the visual experience is a Hi-Res Audio-certified quad-speaker system, powered by OnePlus' self-developed Omnibearing Sound Field technology. This system automatically adapts to the screen orientation, delivering rich, directional sound for movies, music, and games.

Despite its large display, OnePlus Pad Lite measures just 7.39mm in thickness and weighs 530 grams. The device is available in an Aero Blue color, inspired by nature and evoking a sense of calm and modernity.

OnePlus Pad Lite is equipped with a massive 9340 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance for both work and play. OnePlus claims users can enjoy up to 80 hours of music playback or 11 hours of video streaming on a single charge. The tablet also supports up to 54 days of standby time. When it's time to recharge, the OnePlus Pad Lite supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing users to quickly power up their device and resume their activities with minimal downtime.

OnePlus Pad Lite offers cross-device connectivity, enhancing productivity for users. With Screen Mirroring, users can interact with their OnePlus phone directly on the tablet's larger display. Features like Clipboard Sharing and Shared Gallery enable effortless content synchronization across OnePlus devices. Beyond the OnePlus ecosystem, the Pad Lite supports Quick Share for Android and O+ Connect for file sharing with iOS and iPadOS, making cross-platform collaboration simple and intuitive.

The tablet also includes Open Canvas, a large-screen multitasking tool that allows users to run two apps side-by-side with adjustable window sizing, perfect for studying or multitasking. Powered by OxygenOS 15.0.1 and the MediaTek Helio G100 processor built on a 6nm process, OnePlus Pad Lite promises to deliver a consistently smooth and responsive experience.

By offering a feature-rich tablet at a budget-friendly price, OnePlus aims to cater to the growing consumer base seeking reliable and affordable technology solutions. It is offered in two powerful configurations—6GB RAM with 128GB storage (Wi-Fi) and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE)—for an effective price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. These prices are inclusive of INR 2,000 and INR 1,000 worth of Instant Bank Discount and Special launch offers.

OnePlus Pad Lite will go on open sale across OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other leading mainline partners and stores, starting August 1, 2025, at 12 PM onwards.