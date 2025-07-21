1 / 3





TWS, or truly wireless earbuds, may be the hot trend right now, be it AirPods or other brand buds. But the return of a neckband-style earphone from OnePlus feels refreshingly nostalgic—and surprisingly relevant. After a two-year gap since the launch of the Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus has launched the Bullets Wireless Z3, targeting users who still appreciate the comfort, longevity, and convenience of a neckband.

At Rs 1,699, the Z3 isn't just a budget throwback—it's a carefully tuned update for users who value endurance, call clarity, and a bit of extra bass in their playlists. But does it deliver enough in 2025 to justify the loyalty of neckband holdouts? Let's dive in.

Design & build: Functional, and familiar

Right out of the box, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 keeps things minimalist and clean. The flexible neckband is soft-touch silicone, lightweight, and built for extended wear. It sits comfortably without irritation, even during long hours of use, while the IP55 rating makes it sweat- and splash-resistant—ideal for daily commutes and workout routines.

The magnetic earbuds are both practical and clever. Snap them together, and the Z3 powers down automatically; pull them apart, and it powers up and reconnects. This not only preserves battery but also brings a tactile satisfaction often missing from cheaper neckbands.

Available in two color options, the Samba Sunset is flashy and fun, while the Mambo Midnight brings a more understated aesthetic. We got the former and it stands out.

Sound: Bass-first

The Z3 is powered by 12.4mm dynamic drivers, which are among the largest in this price segment. Unsurprisingly, they're tuned to appeal to bass lovers. Out of the box, the earphones deliver a thumpy low end that feels fuller than its predecessors. The new BassWave enhancement through the HeyMelody app accentuates this further, giving EDM and hip-hop tracks an extra punch.

However, while the low end shines, mids and highs suffer slightly, especially at higher volumes. Vocals can get lost in the mix, and when multiple layers come into play, the refinement gets mixed. There's no active noise cancellation here, but the passive noise isolation is solid due to the snug fit of the ear tips.

If you're chasing precision or clarity, especially in classical or vocal-rich genres, this isn't your dream device. But if you want immersive bass on a budget? The Z3 nails it.

Call quality & connectivity

One of the most impressive aspects of the Z3 is its call performance. OnePlus has integrated AI noise cancellation to great effect. Wind noise and background chatter are filtered out effectively, keeping your voice crisp and audible, even in noisy environments.

Bluetooth 5.4 with Google Fast Pair makes pairing a breeze. The connection remained rock-solid during testing, with no dropouts or lags during calls or streaming. But no mutliple device support, so if you're constantly switching between devices, it might be a hassle.

Battery life

The Z3's 220mAh battery offers up to 36 hours of music playback at 50% volume—figures that hold up well in real-world use. With daily usage of around 4–5 hours of mixed usage, the device lasts an entire week on a single charge.

What's more impressive is the fast charging. In just 10 minutes, the Z3 delivers roughly 27 hours of playback (or ~35% charge), making it the perfect grab-and-go device. For users always on the move, this is a big win.

Verdict

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 delivers what it promises: a dependable, comfortable, bass-forward neckband with excellent battery life and solid call performance—all at a price that makes it incredibly accessible.

While the audio signature leans heavily on the lows and loses out on detail in complex tracks, and the lack of ANC may bother some users, these are fair trade-offs in this segment. For Rs 1,699, OnePlus has built a product that's ideal for daily use, commutes, and calls, especially for users tired of charging their TWS earbuds every other day.

Who should buy it?

Students, commuters, and office-goers looking for a long-lasting, feature-rich audio companion. Bass lovers who prioritize battery life and call clarity over sonic precision. Loyalists of the neckband form factor who've been waiting for a quality update.

Who should skip it?

Audiophiles or users seeking high-fidelity audio. Those who need active noise cancellation in their earphones.