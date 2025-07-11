The truly wireless earbud (TWS) market is more crowded than ever, but OnePlus continues to carve a niche with its consistent and performance-oriented offerings. The OnePlus Buds 4 is the latest entrant, and while it sits below the Pro series in the pecking order, it borrows generously from its premium sibling. Priced attractively at Rs 5,999, the Buds 4 strikes a compelling balance between premium features and affordability.

Here's our review of OnePlus Buds 4, which look a lot like its premium sibling, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, at half the price.

Design & build

OnePlus has ditched the rectangular charging case from previous generations and embraced a round design reminiscent of the Buds Pro 3, a flagship product in the portfolio. The matte finish on the case not only looks sleek but keeps fingerprints at bay. It weighs 49.02 grams with the earbuds inside and easily slips into your pocket without creating a bulge.

The case houses a tiny front-facing LED indicator that switches between green and red based on battery status. A USB Type-C port can be found at the bottom, and the function button has been repositioned to the side. The case lid opens with a smooth hinge, revealing firm magnetic slots for the earbuds marked "Left" and "Right." Oh, the magnets are quite strong too, as they hold the earbuds firmly.

The earbuds get a lightweight plastic body with a matte finish and metallic texture, which is light on ears but feels more premium. The touch controls are familiar and responsive, with a slider for volume adjustment — a rare and welcome inclusion. Unlike the Buds Pro, these skip squeeze controls, but the presence of optical wear detection makes up for it by smartly pausing playback when removed. Frankly, I couldn't really get behind the squeeze function as I'd always pop the earbuds out while doing it.

In terms of comfort and durability, the earbuds fit snugly without causing fatigue and remain stable even during runs or workouts. They are also IP55 rated, making them resistant to dust and splashes — great for daily use.

Connectivity & controls

OnePlus Buds 4 supports Bluetooth 5.4, and the connection was rock-solid during tests with a Nord 5, Nord CE 5, OnePlus 13s, and even an iPhone 16 Pro. Fast Pair works effortlessly with Android phones.

The dual connection feature came in quite handy, allowing simultaneous pairing with two devices and smooth toggling between them. Through the HeyMelody app, the controls can be customized for double-press and triple-press, though single-tap (play/pause) remains fixed (for good reason).

Audio performance

Inside, the OnePlus Buds 4 packs an 11mm diaphragm woofer and a 6mm flat diaphragm tweeter, powered by dedicated dual DACs for each. With LHDC 5.0 and OnePlus 3D Audio, the Buds 4 impress with a level of sound quality usually reserved for pricier offerings.

Across devices and genres, bass lovers will be satisfied, and vocals are crisp and vibrant. Highs are well-handled, while the mid-range is average—not a deal-breaker, but noticeable for audiophiles. That said, for casual and even enthusiastic listeners, the experience is immersive and dynamic.

ANC

OnePlus has upgraded ANC to 55dB with a 5500Hz frequency range, making it one of the most powerful noise-cancelling setups in this price bracket. It features four ANC levels — Mild, Moderate, Max, and Smart — to let you tune out the world or stay aware when needed.

Though the Adaptive Mode promises intelligent switching between ANC and Transparency Mode, but in testing, it wasn't always accurate — sometimes filtering out human speech, sometimes letting it in. It's convenient but still feels like a work-in-progress. Manual switching still seemed like a better option.

And then there's Game Mode, which is carried over from the Buds Pro 3, to bring 47ms low-latency audio, making a noticeable difference while gaming on the Nord 5. Mobile gamers will appreciate the minimal lag.

Battery life

Battery performance is another strong suit. At 50-60% volume, we got 6.5 hours of playback, and about 38 hours in total with the charging case. That's enough to get you through a few days of regular usage. Charging the 530mAh case takes around an hour, but wireless charging is missing — a notable omission in 2025, even at this price.

Verdict: Should you buy OnePlus Buds 4?

OnePlus Buds 4 is a confident step forward in the mid-range TWS category. It blends premium design cues, excellent audio output, dependable ANC, low-latency for gaming and OnePlus ecosystem advantages, making it a smart buy for most users — especially those already invested in the OnePlus universe.

Priced at Rs 5,999, OnePlus Buds 4 present a great entry point for TWS consumers and those looking for a value-for-money product.