OnePlus 6T is one of the most popular smartphones around and an easy recommendation for those who are looking for a value-for-money premium smartphone. The inflating prices of OnePlus smartphones has been one of the concerns of fans, but the company is reassuring consumers about its willingness to compete fiercely by offering some exciting offers on its phones. So if you had OnePlus 6T on your mind, there are more reasons to buy the flagship smartphone this month.

OnePlus announced "March Madness" campaign that will roll out exciting offers on OnePlus 6T smartphone all month long. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed that it will give new offers on OnePlus 6T purchases from Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, in Reliance Digital outlets, Croma outlets and OnePlus exclusive offline stores every week.

"Offers over the course of the month will include up to 6 months of no-cost EMI, additional INR 2000 off on exchange of old devices, exclusive offers on use of popular bank credit and debit cards. Additionally, the company announced that it will also include several special giveaways on the purchase of the OnePlus 6T in the form of accessories bundles," OnePlus announced on Tuesday.

OnePlus has been offering exciting deals on OnePlus 6T smartphone. Recently, the company offered buyers an assured cashback of a maximum of 70% of purchase price on an upgrade to a future OnePlus flagship. No-cost EMIs and cashback offer on the exchange have been available to buyers most of the time.

It is interesting to see the brand give more reasons to buy OnePlus 6T despite the smartphone being its top-seller. In 2018, OnePlus was the best selling premium smartphone brand with a lion's share of 36% of the premium smartphone market, Counterpoint revealed.

As for the OnePlus 6T, the smartphone has received positive reviews from critics and consumers alike. In our review, we found the smartphone to be a solid package for a premium smartphone experience as it delivers top-notch performance, elegant design, lasting battery and capable cameras.

That said, OnePlus is heading closer to the launch of its next flagship - OnePlus 7. The upcoming "flagship killer" is expected to bring major upgrades in terms of design, complete with a pop-up selfie camera, full-screen display, triple cameras at the back, enhanced low-light photography, the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset and more. OnePlus also showcased its first 5G smartphone at MWC 2019, which will also be unveiled this year. 2019 is going to be an exciting year for OnePlus fans. Stay tuned.