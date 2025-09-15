The budget TWS earbuds space is so crowded these days that most new launches blur into each other. So when OnePlus dropped the Nord Buds 3r, I wasn't expecting much beyond the basics. After using them for over a week — for workouts, commutes, work calls, and some late-night Netflix binges — I can safely say these buds do more than just tick boxes. They're not perfect, but they nail the essentials in a way that makes them relevant in this highly-competitive space.

Priced at Rs 1,799, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r will easily be shortlisted by TWS shoppers, especially around the festive shopping season. And in this article, we explore what makes or breaks this pair of earbuds.

Design & build

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r don't scream "premium," but they don't look cheap either. The matte finish case resists fingerprints well, and the compact size makes it pocket-friendly. The lid has a satisfying snap, and the buds slide into their magnetic slots securely. They do not fall off even when held upside down with the lid open. The case has also been redesigned with chamfered styling for a modern and standout look, away from OnePlus' signature design.

The earbuds themselves are remarkably light actually. At just a few grams each, I often forgot I had them on — a good sign if you're someone who wears buds for hours. The stem-style design sits comfortably without digging into the ear canal, and even during 40-minute walks, I didn't have to readjust them once. No wobbles, no slips. For budget earbuds, that level of comfort and stability is rare. While streaming content lying down, the volume controls go berserk when ears activate the touch on the stems.

Overall, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r make a good impression for the price they're in.

Sound quality

Let's get to the heart of it. The Nord Buds 3r are clearly tuned for fun, not balance. OnePlus has gone for a V-shaped sound profile — meaning bass and treble stand out, while mids (like vocals or acoustic instruments) take a backseat. The bass is punchy and energetic, making it suitable for a Bollywood dance track or a bass-heavy EDM playlist. The treble is crisp and sharp, sometimes a little too sharp if you crank up the volume. But the earbuds suffer with mids and vocals, as they don't pop as much and can sound muffled.

For casual listening, though, the 3r shines. Handling calls, listening to beat-pumping tracks and streaming content on the go is well within Nord Buds 3r's bandwidth. But set your expectations right if you want that fine-tuned audio you get from a more premium TWS > Rs 5,000.

Battery life

This is where the Nord Buds 3r shines truly. I managed to got 7–8 hours on a single charge with moderate volume. Add the charging case, and you're pushing 45–50 hours total playback. That's a full week of use for me without hunting for a charger.

And the fast charging is a real boon. With just 10 minutes plugged in, it can give 8 hours of playback. This came in real handy, and buyers will be impressed by this feature at such a price.

Features & connectivity

Pairing was seamless — flip open the case, and my phone latched on instantly. The Bluetooth connection held steady and would lose connection when moving to a different room few feet away. It's not the distance, but the stability it offers in its radius.

The gaming mode enables low-latency tailored for Call of Duty Mobile, which works as well as it could without any noticeable sound delay.

Touch gestures are basic but functional (play/pause, skip, calls). If you're on a OnePlus device, the HeyMelody app unlocks EQ presets and customization. Non-OnePlus Android phones get a slightly stripped-down experience, and iOS users miss out on advanced tuning entirely. Coming to calls, it is decent at best in quiet spaces, and in noisy cafés or traffic, background sounds creep in. Notably, there's no ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) — but honestly, at this price, I didn't expect it.

Verdict

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r don't reinvent the wheel. They're not trying to be audiophile gear or a flagship killer. What they are, is dependable. On an overall front, Nord Buds 3r was consistently unfussy. No random disconnects, no comfort issues, no charging anxiety. That reliability, in the budget segment, is worth a lot more than flashy spec sheets.

If you want balanced, studio-grade sound or ANC, you'll need to spend more. But if your budget is around Rs 2,000 and you want earbuds that "just work" day in, day out, the Nord Buds 3r are hard to beat. It has its limitations on the technical front, but nothing you won't be willing to compromise given this price bracket.